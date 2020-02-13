The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, warned that it should not be provoked into carrying arms by the Federal Government and its armed forces by firing gun shots in Afaraukwu Umuahia, tomorrow, during the burial of the parents of their leader, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Sally Mmeme.
This came as South-East governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, yesterday, arose from a security summit in Enugu with the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, asking the Inspector General of Police to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to declare herdsmen as terrorists, saying they are dangerous.
IPOB’s Warning
Warning the army against pushing it to armed struggle, IPOB said it had remained peaceful in the face of attacks by the Nigerian Army and the Police, but has been receiving daily threats from the Nigerian Army and Police, on their planned massacre of innocent mourners on Friday February 14, 2020.
It said: “We are, therefore, placing the world on notice that the floodgates of hell will be opened should the Army or Police appear anywhere around Afaraukwu on the day of the burial. We noticed that Nigerian government is hell-bent on provoking us into armed struggle that will inevitably start the violent disintegration of Nigeria. “We equally discovered a grand plan by some politicians and socio cultural leaders, offering financial support to soldiers in Obinze, Imo State; Ohafia and Asa, Abia State; Abakiliki and Onitsha in Ebonyi and Anambra States, respectively in readiness for their deadly deployment to Umuahia.
“We are, however, not worried about the plan, because the era of Nigerian Army and Police shooting innocent mourners in Biafraland has come to an end, and if they try it again, they will see the sterner stuff IPOB is made of. “Were are aware that the Nigerian Army and Police have perfected plans to disrupt the burial of Eze Kanu and his wife, but if they go ahead to carry out any disruptive activity at that burial, it will set-off a chain reaction from IPOB, that Nigeria will never recover from.”
In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro Biafra group said the presence of Army and Police, and what they have been doing in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State, since the announcement of the date for the burial of the parents of their leader is provocative, and capable of pushing them into carrying arms. IPOB warned that “simple arrest of any mourner on Friday, February 14, 2020, is capable of inciting a disproportionate reaction from angry mourners.”
