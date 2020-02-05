The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday said Nigerians are disturbed over the terrible state of security of lives in Nigeria.To this end, the speaker enjoined the service chiefs to think outside the box in a bid to end insecurity in Nigeria.Also, their Senate counterparts are in a closed door session with the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu over insecurity issues in Nigeria.Gbajabiamila made the remarks at the meeting of the Joint committees of Army, Navy, Air force, National Intelligence, Defence and the Service Chiefs on Wednesday.The Speaker gave reasons why the House asked for the sack of the Service Chiefs a week ago.He said “It was a natural reaction that we reacted the way we did because back home our constituents are on our necks because they are dying everyday, they are dying callously in ways that you can just imagine if there’s no security.“In my opening speech when I resumed on Wednesday I commended our men and women in uniform who are dying everyday in trying to protect our people.“This is one of those meetings or engagement which like I said is going to be continuous and to find out exactly what is going on, what the issues are and what the problems are. I hope to get some commitments from you.“I’m sure moving forward things are going to get better. We know what the basic problems are, there’s the issue of equipments, personnel and other things that would be said off camera.We know our committees are capable to handle these issues. It is government’s priority and I think it should also be our priority in the House as security is one of those major items on our legisltive agenda, and we must address it square, totally.“However, whatever needs to be done, we must think outside the box by taking the fight to this criminals. Nigerians, are anxious and the stakes are high, but I do understand limitations of the outburst.Like I said, the Navy or neither the Air force is not created for internal strike rather it is the police that is trained for this but I always say it is because of the circumstances. You have done a good thing by joining to fight for this struggle. But this is squarely the jurisdiction of the police. I want to encourage you to do more.The Security Chiefs, Minister of Defense and the joint committees on Army, Navy, Police, National Intelligence, and Air Force were in a closed door meeting and still ongoing.Those at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Gen Tukur Buratai, AVM Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Defence Staff was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Defence Ministry, Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa.Also, Rear Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief Naval Staff, is also in attendance.