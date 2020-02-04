Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed plans by the federal government to speedily recruit more soldiers to tackle worsening insecurity in the country.Speaking while receiving northern clergymen under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace in Abuja on Monday, he said government was also considering how to provide more equipment and platforms for the military.According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in Abuja, there was “an ongoing deliberate and comprehensive consolidation of the security situation in the country including plans to recruit more troops and officers to beef up the personnel of security agencies in order to contain the threats and security concerns in the land.”According to the statement, the Vice President, assured the pastors “we are doing everything that needs to be done.”The statement quoted him further: “We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.“In fact, we have to now recruit more into the army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms.”Osinbajo assured that the federal government was serious about tackling security challenges, adding“at the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms. How do we beef up the numbers? How do we recruit more soldiers, both men and women into the army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that,”