



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to be mindful of his utterances over the judgement of the supreme court on the Bayelsa governorship election.





The supreme court had sacked David Lyon, candidate of the APC in the March election, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to the candidate with the second highest number of votes.





PDP came second in the election and is expected to be favoured by the ruling.





But at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Oshiomhole said Duoye Diri, the PDP candidate did not meet the requirements of being sworn in as governor.





The APC chairman said the implication of the ruling is that from Friday, the state would be without a governor.





However, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the opposition party, said the APC national chairman is plotting to foist violence on Bayelsa.





Ologbondiyan asked Oshiomhole whom he described as “factional national chairman” to steer off Bayelsa on Friday.





“The people of Bayelsa state know as a fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a dysfunctional political party like the APC,” he said in a statement.





“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, counsels Oshiomhole to rein in himself and desist from all odious designs against Bayelsa state, her people and government.





“The PDP also calls on the people of Bayelsa state to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.”



