The Imo State Chapter of the Oil and Solid Minerals Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, on Wednesday, urged the Peoples Democratic Party to stop distracting the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.The leaders said the governor should be allowed to concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State.The Chairman of the group, Chibunna Ubawuike, who stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the protests being staged by the party were deliberate moves to distract the governor from fulfilling his mandate to the people.Ubawuike, also a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, said, “We want to let the world know that all the political demonstrations that the ousted PDP government in Imo State are embarking on are not acceptable.“They should stop renting crowd to demonstrate and they should stop the intimidation and blackmail that they are involved in.“Instead, they should support him to deliver on democratic dividends to the people of Imo State.”