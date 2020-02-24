



Kingsley Onwubiko, Convener, Imo Concerned Citizens Forum (ICCF) says Kanu Agabi, SAN, is still the lead counsel to former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha, NAN reports.





Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had asked the Supreme Court to review the Imo gubernatorial election judgment.





Ihedioha, through Agabi, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, wants the court to set aside the judgement, which installed Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor.





Onwubiko, in a statement on Sunday, dismissed insinuations that Agabi had withdrawn from the pending case.





“The rumor that Agabi has withdrawn from the Supreme Court review is not only baseless but concocted to misinform the unsuspecting public and in a bid to distort the fact,” he said.





The ICCF convener, who described Agabi as a conscientious lawyer, called on media practitioners to always investigate facts for better and qualitative dissemination of information.





“Chief Agabi, by his attainment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former Attorney General of the country and the lead counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, his withdrawal, if true, would have made headlines in national dailies.





“Kanu Agabi, SAN, has reassured that he is emotionally committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria,” the forum added.





Onwubiko expressed optimism in the competence of Ihedioha’s legal team in restoring the former governor’s mandate.





Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad is leading a panel on the hearing on the case.





The panel will also hear the application by Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the governorship election judgement in favour of the PDP.





Other members of the panel are: Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Inyang Okoro, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji.





The court, last Tuesday, adjourned hearing on Ihedioha’s application to March 2.



