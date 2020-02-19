



Abdulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwo in Osun state, says he is fighting corruption the traditional way.





He said this while reacting to reports of his encounter with Dhikrulahi Akinropo, agbowu of Ogbaagba, during a peace meeting in the state.





He had reportedly assaulted his fellow monarch at a peace meeting put together by an assistant inspector-general of police.





But at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, he described the allegation as a desperate gang up against him.





The monarch said what happened between him and Akinropo was a “mere altercation and not physical combat”.





“I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although there was altercation that almost resulted to exchange of blows, but that didn’t happen at all.





“I brought him and other Obas to the police to talk to them on the need to stop selling land that did not belong to them.





“I am fighting corruption in a traditional way. They are selling a hectares of land at the rate of N60,000, which I’m kicking against.





“I did not touch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although he was aggressive and we almost had altercation but I did not punch him.”





The Iwo monarch added that he is a peace-loving person.





“If I am that boxing king you people are calling me, I should have done that in Iwo and not in Osogbo,” he said.





“I personally initiated the peace meeting in which I involved the AIG when those kings refused to desist from land grabbing despite my several warnings and advice.”



