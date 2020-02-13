



Burna Boy has described himself as the best musician in Nigeria since music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.





Burna, who was nominated for Grammys award but lost to Angelique Kodjo, said this on Wednesday night on his Twitter page.





He lamented the level of hypocrisy in the entertainment industry, adding that ‘the same people that wish you the best to your face are the same people that hope and pray you fail.





The African giant further explained that nobody in the music industry paved the way for him to where he is right now.

Burna on his Twitter page wrote: “I always knew I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best knows I’m the best since Fela Kuti.





“But Timaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.





“The same people that wish you the best to your face are the same people that hope and pray you Fail so that they can feel better about themselves. That’s just Life.





“That’s why complements mean nothing to me because hate, Jealousy are sugar coated by them





“NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I have been out here if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”