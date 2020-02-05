



Imo State former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has asked the Supreme Court to sack Hope Uzodinma as governor.





On Wednesday, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, SAN, told newsmen in Abuja that Ihedioha and the PDP filed an application before the apex court, asking it to set aside the January 14 judgment “on grounds of nullity”.





He said, “The election of March 9, 2019, was challenged in the election tribunal where the judgment was delivered in Ihedioha’s favour.





“The matter went to the Court of Appeal which affirmed the tribunal’s judgment. The matter went for further appeal to the Supreme Court which reversed the judgments of the lower courts.





“After the January 14 verdict, Ihedioha and the PDP put together a team of lawyers to study the judgment. That team has studied the judgment and has advised accordingly.





“Following the advice, Ihedioha and the PDP instructed the team of lawyers to approach the Supreme Court with an application to set aside the judgment.





“I want to officially inform you that this afternoon, the lawyers filed an application in the Supreme Court, urging it to set aside the January 14 judgment.





“The relief being sought is on grounds of nullity. Details have been canvassed in the application. The court will look at the argument and make a decision one way or the other”





The apex court, had in a unanimous decision, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate of return (CoR).





A seven-man panel held that Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not win the majority of votes cast at the March 9, 2019 governorship election.





The judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, stated that the candidate of the APC won on grounds that he polled majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.





The court held that the lower court erred in law when it rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to APC and Uzodinma.





Kekere-Ekun said with the result from the 388 polling units, the APC governorship candidate polled majority lawful vote and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by INEC.





The ruling led to nationwide protests by PDP members, concerned groups and Nigerians.



