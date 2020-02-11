Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Odion Ighalo is available to make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea.The Old Trafford outfit are scheduled to play Chelsea next Monday and Ighalo is now expected to travel with the squad to Stamford Bridge.The Nigerian striker joined the club on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua until the end of the season and, as a lifelong Reds supporter, the passionate new no.25 is desperate to get started.Although Ighalo is not with the players who have traveled to southern Spain for training this week, for reasons out of the club’s control, Solskjaer is keen to quickly integrate him into the team.Below is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United official website:Odion Ighalo is back in Manchester and we’ll link up with him at the weekend. How much are you looking forward to seeing him on the training pitch, and is he available for Chelsea away?“Yeah, he is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp. We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”Ole, how is the week going for you so far?“Yeah, it’s very good. I think the boys enjoyed a break, they needed a break, but now they are back, focused and they have been working well.”Are these conditions everything that you hoped for?“Yeah, of course with the weather back home as well, this has been an even bigger plus for us. Being in Europe, because the travel isn’t too far, is also a good point because we don’t have too many days before we have to go back and get ready for Chelsea.”