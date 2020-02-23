Manchester United thrashed Watford 3-0 on Sunday in their English Premier League encounter.
Ex-Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, missed an opportunity to score his first goal in his new club.
Though he successfully dribbled the goalkeeper, his shot was deflected by a Watford defender.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.