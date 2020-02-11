Manchester United’s Deadline Day signing Odion Ighalo will go straight into the squad for the Monday Night Football clash at Chelsea, despite missing the club’s warm-weather training camp due to travel restriction concerns.The 30-year-old completed a shock loan switch from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January, but did not head to Spain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad because of the coronavirus outbreak.The United boss said over the weekend that the club had left Ighalo in the UK as they were unsure whether he would be allowed back to return to the country, having arrived from China in the previous fortnight, Skysports reports.But despite missing the trip to Marbella, Solskjaer has confirmed that the striker will go straight into the squad taking on Chelsea after the winter break.“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” he told club media.“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”