Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian Nollywood actress and film producer, has called on men not to admire a woman if they’re not ready to add value to her life.
The movie star disclosed this on her social page, though she did not provide the context from which she was making the post.
According to her, men should only admire women when they are ready to add value to their lives, to avoid creating unnecessary interruption.
“If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness. @shadesbyjulietibrahim #AToastToLife Makeup @make_upbykilo Photo @samueladewalephotography1 Hair @callixstylez Skin @shadesbyjulietibrahimcosmetics Dress @lakimmyfashion Lashes @shadesbyjulietibrahim
The 33-year-old movie star has made headlines for several of her comments on love and relationships.
In December last year, the actress announced she was ready to give love another chance in 2020 after her marriage to Kwadwo Safo, her ex-husband, hit the rock.
She, however, disclosed strategies to avoid going into another failed relationship including uploading pictures of her suitors online to ensure she does not fall into wrong hands.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.