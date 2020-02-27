Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian Nollywood actress and film producer, has called on men not to admire a woman if they’re not ready to add value to her life.





The movie star disclosed this on her social page, though she did not provide the context from which she was making the post.





According to her, men should only admire women when they are ready to add value to their lives, to avoid creating unnecessary interruption.





“If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old movie star has made headlines for several of her comments on love and relationships.





In December last year, the actress announced she was ready to give love another chance in 2020 after her marriage to Kwadwo Safo, her ex-husband, hit the rock.





She, however, disclosed strategies to avoid going into another failed relationship including uploading pictures of her suitors online to ensure she does not fall into wrong hands.





“As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption ‘WHO GET AM?,” she had posted on her social media.