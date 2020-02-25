



The plump actress made the call in a daring post on her social media page on Monday.





The 36-year-old movie star also tackled some sellers of weight loss products for always using slim people in their advertisements.





“If truly your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project. Work on me and let the world see the progress,” she wrote on Instagram.





Born on September 7, 1983, Badmus has etched her name on the minds of many movie lovers in Nigeria with her robust figure after starting her acting career in 2000.





She garnered prominence in 2008 after starring in ‘Jenifa’ and Omo ‘Ghetto,’ two Yoruba movies, and has since continued to blaze the trail in the movie industry.





The actress has featured in several indigenous and English films and has won several awards in the course of her career including ‘Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba)’ in 2014.





Badmus was a graduate of University of Ibadan (UI), where she studied Theatre Arts as well as an alumnus of Lagos State University (LASU), where she bagged master’s degree in Economics.





