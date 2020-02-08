Budding Yoruba actress, Motunrayo Oluwakemi has said when it comes to fashion, she is not ready to go nude.The beautiful actress made this known in a chat.In her words:” I won’t go nude all in the name of looking sexy. This is my limit when it comes to fashion”.Speaking further she added that the industry doesn’t pay well and she has limits when it comes to playing romantic roles.“Yeah, the Industry doesn’t pay too well, I run my own business aside acting. My limits are the kind of role that will make me go nude or expose any of my part of my body”.Asked about her favourite qualities in a man, she said:” I love hardworking men, men who can stand on their feet even though they are being stepped on. I like man who take risks”On how she reacts to negative social media comments, Oluwakemi said:” I don’t react to any of it at all, all I know is that it is bound to happen being a celebrity”.