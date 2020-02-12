



President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented over the continued operation of Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State despite military onslaughts.





The president wondered how Boko Haram insurgents have been surviving depicts security measures kept in place.





Buhari, therefore, appealed to the people of Borno State to liaise with the military and other security agencies in fight against insurgency in the state.





Buhari, who paid a condolence visit in to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said cooperation will facilitate successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign.

Buhari was in Borno to sympathise with government and people over the killing of 30 persons in the recent Boko Haram insurgents’ attack at Auno in Konduga Local Government Area.





“Boko Haram, or whatever they are, cannot come up to Maiduguri or its environs without the local leadership knowing; traditionally, the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas.





“With my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives up to this end.





“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I campaigned in 2015 and last year on three fundamental issues which include security – you cannot preside over an institution or a country if it is not secured.





“This is just common sense, everybody knows this, even those that have not gone to school knows this.





“If youths do not cooperate with government; they are endangering their future; I am already 77 now, how many years do I expect under a normal circumstances?”





“We are working for you in this country; as Commander-in-Chief, I am dealing with the security institutions and I believe there is improvement in security.



