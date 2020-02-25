Former WBC Heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has said he will trigger the clause in his contract with the new heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury for a rematch.
If that happens, it will be the third time the fighters will engage themselves in a boxing contest.
Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round on Sunday to claim the WBC heavyweight title. He floored Wilder twice during the fight.
The loser of the fight had 30 days to activate a clause in the contract for a third fight – and Wilder will bid to win back his title.
It means that a potential fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua will have to wait until the rematch takes place.
