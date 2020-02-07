



Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former National Security Adviser to late ex-Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, has revealed that he was forced to implicate President Muhammadu Buhari in a case of public funds looting.





Al-Mustapha disclosed that he was forced to implicate the Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, under the leadership of Buhari of looting.





Featuring on Voice of Nigeria, VOA, on Thursday, Al-Mustapha insisted that stories of Abacha looting public funds were lies, stressing that those who took over when the former Head of State died were thieves.





He stated that when late Abacha assumed leadership in Nigeria, there was about $200 billion in Nigeria’s foreign reserve.





Al-Mustapha said some big names were angry with his former boss because he stepped on big toes while he was alive, hence the lies.





He said: “But before Abacha died, our foreign reserve rose to over $900 billion.





“I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era.



