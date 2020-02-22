Sensational actress and fashionista, Juliet Ibrahim stunned many when she revealed that she has a sugar daddy, adding that he is her boyfriend.Ibrahim made this known in a chat with Kraks TV“For me, my boyfriend is my sugar daddy. I don’t know what you mean by sugar daddy. If I am dating someone even If he is five years older than me, ten years older than me, he is my sugar daddy”.She also added that she has refused being kissed on the set of a movie.I have refused being kissed. When I was filming one time, there was a guy I didn’t like, so I told the director about it so we had to fake the kiss”.Speaking further, the gorgeous diva revealed that she can take steps to get the attention of a guy she loves.“I am the kind of girl that goes after what she wants. If I see someone I like in the public or out there, I can decide to stalk him or find a way to get his attention. Sometimes some guys are also shy so if you give them the push they will come for us”.Recall that the light-skinned diva once said she does not have any criteria when it comes to her dream man.“Of course I am open to love. I don’t really look out for anything in a man because I believe if the right person is there, God would definitely bring him my way and I would just feel it. I would just know. I don’t have a list of quality a man must possess. It also has to do with the man’s personality because from the first greeting, you can tell if we would click or not. I don’t really have so much I expect in a man but I know that he has to be God-fearing. With the kind of industry that I have found myself, you can only pray for a God-fearing man who would not listen to rumours”.