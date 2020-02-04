



Angela Okorie, Nigerian actress, says she is going through a very hard time now, adding that she can no longer sleep at night without taking pills.





The movie star took to her Instagram page to disclose this while sharing her struggles with sickness and other challenges.





In the post, which was accompanied by a short video clip, Okorie narrated with teary eyes how she has been on drugs and injections for a prolonged time, adding she rarely sleeps at night.







“I can’t just imagine what I have gone through. It’s has been pains upon pains for me, but God keeps protecting me,” she said in the video.





The post carried the caption: “Life is deep you know???? Have u ever gotten to a point in ur life and it seems all hope is gone. Just only you and your God.

“I pray no one experience what I have been through in resent time, hmmmmmmmm. It’s been really tough oooooo Injections upon injections. Medicines upon medicines Tufiakwa. At some point, I hardly sleep at night , and like seriously I don’t joke with my sleep fam. Some Nights I will be crying like a baby cos of pain kaiiiiii. If I never take sleeping tablets, my eyes won’t close. What!.





“Take out time and visit those in the hospital you will understand why you need to live like it’s your last day on earth, no reasons to live a lie, even in your little way, this life is empty people are laying critically ill at hospitals different kinds of sickness .





“You’ve never heard before, human being dey sick am hmmmmm. Be grateful for life everyday. Many are gone and someone else is enjoying their wealth. Thank God you are better than someone. Every day I look at my son and say God I thank u for keeping me alive we go about our hustle everyday and yet we come back protected. You sleep freely ,wake up sound and alive is not by your own making just say Protect me and my family Lord. It’s a short prayer that goes along way.”





Her post is coming few weeks after the actress disclosed she was attacked by assassins who left ten bullets in her head.