Popular comedienne and actress, Bose Ogunboye better known as Lepacious Bose, has revealed that she attempted suicide when she was overweight.The talented damsel made this known while recounting her story at the ‘How they healed’ boot-camp.On how she decided it was time to do something about her weight, Bose said: ”I was sleeping in the room and my absolutely wonderful nephew came to me and he said: ‘Aunty Bose are you okay’? And I said Yes, I am just sleeping. He said, but you are not sleeping deep, If you were sleeping deep, you won’t hear me. I then yes’He said, but you are breathing so heavy like your heart is about to stop, like you cannot breathe anymore. I looked at him and said: ’I am fine, I am just tired’. And he hugged me.When he left, I entered the bathroom, locked the door and I cried. I had cried a lot of times about my weight, but this time, I cried because I didn’t know what to do”Speaking further, Lepacious noted that she then decided to seek medical attention.“ I couldn’t help myself but I knew I needed help and I knew I was done. So we went to see the doctor and the doctor asked me , If you don’t lose weight in the next two years, what will happen? And I said I will be dead. I was clear. I was clear not because death will take me, but I knew I would take my own life. I had attempted it about twice so I knew that I would take this life, I cannot go on like this. That was when I discovered I had hypothyroidism”.