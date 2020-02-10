Sassy and stylish actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe has revealed that she almost fell into depression, adding that she is not always happy.
Aigbe made this known via her Youtube channel.
In her words: ”I am not always happy. There are times things happen and I ask God: ’Why me’? I am not always happy; there was a time I almost fell into depression. I have decided to choose happiness irrespective of what happens to me”.
Sharing her thoughts on doing business in Nigeria, Aigbe said: ”Doing business in Nigeria is so stressful; I tell people that if not for my love for money, I would have given up. Doing business in Nigeria is so hectic, very hectic I tell you.A lot of people have fears, they don’t want to try out new things because they don’t want to fail. You are human, you can fail. The best thing is to get up and keep going. You need to keep going without looking back. This is what makes you a champion”.
On how she copes as a single mother, the award winning diva averred: ”I don’ t even know How I manage, at times I wonder how do I manage to do all this work and not break down? It’s a lot of hard work, I tell you. Sometimes, I just want to stay in bed all through, I won’t want to go out because of the work load. But I have to keep going because my bills are pursuing me. It’s a lot of work, you need to learn to multi task”, she added.
Asked how she finds time to rest, she said: ”If I really want to rest, I travel out of the country. My favourite place is Dubai”.
