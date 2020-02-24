



The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has described himself as a miracle governor.





Diri, who was recently Sworn-in as governor of the state, revealed that his ‘stolen” mandate was restored through divine intervention.





Recall that the Supreme Court had recently sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, while declaring Diri winner of the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.





However, addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the governor disclosed that the result initially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was “concocted” in a hotel room in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.





Diri said shortly after INEC declared the result, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, went to work to reclaim his mandate.





He said: “We’ve been in the wilderness. We’ve gone through a tortuous and winding road and at the end of the day, God himself delivered us. So, I have christened myself the miracle governor.





“But in their bid to look for legitimacy for those results, they started telling Nigerians stories about me, about my predecessor and all of those falsehood stories. They also came with all those stories about factions and we all know that factions are common in any political party.





“The truth is that they used the so-called federal might to impose somebody on Bayelsa State. But the good thing is that today, the PDP has triumphed and Bayelsa now has a governor in my humble self.





“This is against the utterances of all those who were swearing that there would be no governor in Bayelsa State. They swore as though they were gods, but to their greatest chagrin and to the glory of God, Bayelsa State has a governor.”



