



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration was fully determined to combat and defeat terrorism, banditry and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.





Buhari made the declaration while urging Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies, who are ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.





Speaking at a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE), in Addis Ababa, the President assured Nigerians, at home and abroad that their protection would continue to remain a key priority of his administration, as well as fighting corruption and bringing prosperity to Nigerians.





On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.





A statement signed and sent by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying: ”I have directed the relevant ministries to take up these issues with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities.”





Commenting on the issue of diaspora voting, Buhari while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but legislation was required to make it a reality.





”I have said it severally that I am not against it. However, you will need to convince the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality,” he said.





President Buhari’s assurance on security is coming just a few days after Boko Haram attacked Auno near Maiduguri in Borno State.





The latest attack by Boko Haram terrorist sect had left about 30 people dead.