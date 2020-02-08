



Senator Dino Melaye, former lawmaker, representing Kogi West Senatorial District has proferred solution on how to treat people who said bad things about others.





Melaye said if people said something bad about somebody, one should not feel bad.





He wrote on his twitter handle: “If people say something bad about you, judge you as if they know you.

” Don’t feel bad, just remember “Dogs bark if they don’t know the person.” Keep barking as I expand my success zone.”