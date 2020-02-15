



Abdullahi Lawal, Sokoto zonal head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says a petition by a corps member led to the recovery of N320 million from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).





Lawal made this known on Friday at the “Nigerian Youth Walk against Corruption” rally organised by EFCC in collaboration with NYSC and others.





He said the petition was over the non-payment of a N3000 logistic allowance to corps members after the 2019 elections.





He said the petition was received after the elections in Zamfara, adding that N65 million cash was recovered during investigation at the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

According to him, the cash was deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while corps members, who participated in the electoral duty in Sokoto and Kebbi were paid their allowances of about N300 million.





The EFCC zonal boss described youths as vanguards in the fight against all forms of corruption, a menace he said had stunted the nation’s progress.





He said corruption manifests in diverse forms and needed active and collective collaboration of all Nigerians.





“EFCC is on top of a racketeering case bordering Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results for tertiary institutions admission seekers, “he said.





“Some experts maneuvered to alter JAMB results to award high marks for candidates that paid certain amounts; that is dangerous for the nation.”





He added that N200 million suspected to be misappropriated was recently blocked, while a former minister had been detained over a fraud involving N400 million meant for a textile industry.





He said a woman operating a fraudulent microfinance outfit was recently convicted for collecting N995,000 from 119 women.





The zonal head said EFCC is doing its best to sanitise the country against corruption, rebrand its image and change the attitude of people on corruption.





Philip Enaberue, NYSC coordinator in Sokoto, said the rally was aimed at facilitating more public awareness and involvement in the fight against corruption, especially among youths who are future leaders.





Enaberue said corruption cut across barriers of religion, culture, levels and other community status, and emphasised the need for collective efforts to fight the menace.



