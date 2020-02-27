



A prosecution witness, Dr. Musa A. Musa, on Thursday, told Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, how Shamshudeen Bala, made payments for three units of four bedroom semi-detatched duplexes in Apo and Guzape areas of Abuja.





Bala, son of former FCT minister and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, made the payments in the name of two companies: Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited and Diakin Telecommunications Limited.





The witness was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) at the time the properties were purchased.





He disclosed that Bala brought United States Dollar cash equivalent of N10,000,000 to him as part payment for the said properties which was converted into banking instrument while the remaining payments were made to the Accounts Department of the company.





Musa revealed that two of the properties were sold to the defendant at the cost of N74,000,000 each, while the third was sold to his company at the cost of N66,700,000.





The witness tendered the Bill of Deed Documents of the three properties in evidence before the court.





Earlier, another prosecution witness, Abba Alli, narrated how the defendant opened accounts for the companies in Aso Savings and Loan Plc., stating that payments were made into these accounts in his name.





Alli said he gave the account opening forms to the defendant, who in turn, filled in the necessary information and returned them to him for processing.





Justice Dimgba adjourned the matter till March 24, 2020, for continuation of trial.



