



Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has described the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, as “a strategic military leader” committed to fighting Boko Haram and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.





This was contained in a statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, on Friday in Abuja.





Musa disclosed that the governor made the remark at the launch of a book on Buratai.





Uzodinma, represented by the Eze Udo IV of Obilobi Uratta Ancient Kingdom in Owerri North Local Government area of Imo, Prof. Amaobi Uwaleke, said that the book was a tools-kit for training future military leaders.





The governor noted that Buratai approach to leadership has made him to always lead the battle and find offensives against terrorists, recovering arms, ammunition, villages and rescuing captives from the Boko Haram insurgents.





He further stressed that the book underpinned the opening of an entirely new area, which included the comparative study by student- officers on biographies of selected military commanders.





Uzodinma appreciated the author, noting that the book was a must-read for all military leaders.





In recent months, Boko Haram has carried out increased attacks.





This is despite repeated claim by the government and the Nigerian Army that the sect has been defeated.