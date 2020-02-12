



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has called on the United States government to help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram and other security challenges in the country.





Gbajabiamila made the appeal while hosting the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard in Abuja on Tuesday.





The Speaker explained that Nigerians are afraid about the incessant insecurity challenges and are looking up to the United States of America for assistance.





“What is America doing to assist Nigeria defeat insurgency? Is the outcome of the Layee Act affecting the way international organizations operate? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?

“The house and indeed Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity in many parts of the country and many citizens of Nigeria are looking up to the United States of America for assistance to tackle this challenge,” he said.





Responding, Leonard reiterated the commitment of the US government in helping to end insecurity in Nigeria





She also assured to quicken the timely delivery of the Tucano jets.



