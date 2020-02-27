Rebecca Sharibu, mother of the kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirl kept away by Boko Haram, Leah Sharibu, has stormed the United Kingdom to meet Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister on her daughter’s case.





Rebecca spoke with BBC Hausa Service in London, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari was not serious about issues concerning the release of her daughter.





Mrs. Sharibu said she traveled to London to seek the assistance of the British Government to free her daughter from the terrorists’ captivity.





The grieving mother told the medium that President Buhari did not contact her family until seven months after the abduction of their daughter.

She cried out that nothing has been heard from the President since after he contacted her, and sent down three Ministers, assuring her that Leah was going to be released soon.





Rebecca said it was against that background that, she decided to meet the British PM and the royal family to lay her complaints and seek for help.





She said, “I have come to Britain to lay my complaints. I need their help. They should help me. I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity.





“My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists. It was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me. Since their abduction in February, it was seven months later that he called me.





“When he called me, he told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long.





“Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.





“The Ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.





“My major worry now is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity. Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I an ordinary citizen do?” She said.





Leah Shatibu was abducted from her school, the Government Girls’ Science and Technology College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.





The terrorists, however, vowed to keep Miss Sharibu, the only Christian girl among the abducted girls as “a slave for life.”





This followed her alleged refusal to deny her Christian faith and convert to Islam.