



Hearing of purported fake wedding video of president Muhammad Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq on Wednesday could not proceed due to the inability of the complainant to tender the case file.





The alleged mastermind of the fake wedding video, Kabiru Mohammad was initially arraigned before a Kano Magistrates court 72, sitting on Nomansland in Sabon Gari, Kano on 14th January 2020, for defamation and injurious falsehood.





Although, DSS paraded Kabiru at its Abuja headquarters, he was brought to Kano on remand proceeding with the aforementioned charges.





Kabiru who had been granted N1million bail, two sureties and other conditions, was billed to appear before Magistrate Aminu Gabari today for hearing on the substantive charges.





Appearing before the Magistrate, complainant’s counsel, Ishaya B. Bulus sought for adjournment of the case due to delay in the submission of the case file.





Barrister Bulus told the court that process of transmitting the case file to the office of Kano state Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice who will then apply proper legal framework was still in progress.





Responding, counsel to the defendant, Ali A. Jamilu who did not object to the complainant’s demand, however, urged the court to reduce part of the bail conditions, particularly the number of days the complainant reported to the DSS office.





Barrister Jamilu argued that the accused person had suffered enough injury, occasioned by the stringent conditions, urging the court to temper justice with mercy.





In his ruling, Magistrate Gabari granted the application of the defense, reduced the daily report of Kabiru to DSS to once a week.



