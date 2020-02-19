



The mother of Daibo Davies, the man who plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos state, says the deceased was looking forward to a master’s degree in Canada.





In an interview with Channels Television, the deceased’s mother, disclosed that Davies was a fresh graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) where he studied quantity survey.





The deceased, whose body is yet to be found, was also said to be preparing to undergo his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme before the incident.





She also said her late son had no previous record of depression or drug abuse, appealing to the Lagos state government to intensify search for her son’s body.





Davies had left many stunned when he dived into the lagoon after appealing to the driver of the car conveying him to stop while still on the bridge.





He had reportedly told the driver that he had stomach upset but dived into the lagoon as the driver stopped.





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) commenced a recovery operation for his body when the incident happened on Saturday but his corpse has not been found four days after.







