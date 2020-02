Count one of the charge reads: “That you Omoyele Stephen Sowore, male, adult of No. 1, Mosafejo Street, Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State, Olawale Adebayo Bakare (A.K.A. Mandate) male, Adult of Olaiya Area, Oshogbo L.G.A, Osun State and others at large, under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution (CORE), sometimes in August 2019 in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst yourselves to stage a revolution campaign on 5th day of August 2019 tagged #RevolutionNow” aimed at removing the President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria during his term of office otherwise than by constitutional means.”