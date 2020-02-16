



President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with the executive governor of Kaduna State, Gov. Nasir El Rufai on his 60th birthday.





The celebratory message was sent by the president’s media aide, Shehu Garba on Saturday. In his message, President Buhari said that although the governor’s entry into public service was accidental, his contributions so far to the growth of the nation have been well-thought-of and strategic.





The president commended el-Rufai for his insight and wisdom to lead people to achieve greatness at various levels, adding that the governor’s efforts were instrumental to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 presidential election.



