Six passengers have been kidnapped on the Lokoja-Kabba road.
The victims, whose identities had yet to be ascertained, were reportedly kidnapped around 6pm on Sunday.
A source revealed that the victims were travelling to Kabba when the gunmen struck.
Efforts to get the state police command’s comment was not successful as calls to the telephone line of the state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, rang out.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.