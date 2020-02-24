







Falana said this in his speech at the 5th UFUK Dialogue International Conference on Love and Tolerance held in Lagos.





The human rights activists noted that that certain office holders were the ones pitching the citizens against each other.





“There is evidence that corrupt political office holders are the one’s fueling religious intolerance in the country just to cover up for their sins against humanity,” he said.

Falana insisted that leaders were not sincere with stopping the challenge because it distracts people from their corrupt cases while the people are battling themselves.





“As a person, people often ask me why I am standing in for a Muslim and the answer they get is that I don’t know anyone.





“I am defending all the oppressed irrespective of religious affiliation. However our own leaders are busy spreading falsehoods about religion,” he added.





Noting that there are many things the two major religions in the country have in common, Falana said Nigerians ordinarily should live peacefully .





The frontline lawyer recalled that he had advised some rich people to invest in education and establishment of industries because that is the way to get the youths engaged.





Two months ago, the United States raised alarm of a high level of religious intolerance in Africa’s most populous nation.





Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said announced that he U.S. had listed Nigeria among “Special Watch List” countries that engage in “violations of religious freedom”.





