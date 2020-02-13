Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State has sent a red signal to his predecessor, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari, to stop unnecessary comments against his personality or face possible arrest by his government.





The governor disclosed on Wednesday while receiving supporters of the All Progressives Congress, who defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.





Matawalle explained that his predecessor had been making some utterances and criticisms against his person and administration just to give his government a bad image.





“I must let him know that presently, I am the landlord of Zamfara Government House and the number one citizen of the state. If he dares me any more with his negative statement about my position as the chief executive of the state, I must make him understand that I am in control of the state and I will order for his arrest ,” he threatened.





He stated that he has never underrated the former Governor Yari even when he was in control even though he was with the opposition party then and as such he expected the same respect from the immediate past governor .





“Constitutionally, Yari should respect my position as his governor, but since he doesn’t recognise my position, I will therefore show him that I am in charge of the state.”





The governor reminded Yari that he was his senior as far as politics was concerned , pointing out that he was a commissioner when he ( Yari ) was an ordinary driver.





“I was also in the House of Representatives when he ( Yari) was the Zamfara State ANPP Secretary,”he thundered.





Matawalle, however, called the former governor to order, saying that he must show some kind of respect to him and be thankful to Allah as a man who rose from grass to grace .





He, therefore, called on the people of the state, particularly those who are still loyal to the former governor to as a matter of necessity to understand that he was brought into the office by the Almighty God, saying that whosoever that is challenging his government was only fighting with God because the Almighty has already ordained him as a leader.