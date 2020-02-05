



Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has asked the federal government to legalise marijuana.





Akeredolu made the demand on Tuesday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.





He said his state intends to invest in marijuana solely for the production of drugs in the country.





Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the governor said part of the purpose of his visit was to invite the president to inaugurate the newly constructed “N5 billion” Ore flyover and the Ondo state industrial hub as part of the activities marking his third year in office.









“Ondo state has already done enough in terms of security and does not really need Amotekun to be re-elected for a second term as governor,” a statement by Ojo Oyewamide, his spokesman, quoted him as saying.





Akeredolu added that his administration has begun the payment of the N33,000 minimum wage to the state workers.





“Ondo Civil servants are the happiest in the country because their salaries are paid promptly and we have commenced the payment of the new minimum wage,” he said.



