Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey blasts Nigerians relocating to Canada (VIDEO)

Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey, popularly known for his song “Imela” “Onise Iyanu” and “Olowogbogboro.” took to his timeline to reveal that going to Canada does not guarantee success.

The singer who plays the trumpet says being where God wants you to be is the secret to being successful.




Nathaniel Bassey is the brain behind the #HallelujahChallenge, where he worships God for an hour, from 12:00 am to 1:00 am.





