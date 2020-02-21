



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has said that the insurgency ravaging the North East is a reward of the sins committed against the Igbo 50 years ago by the North during the civil war.





The OYC also hailed the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who yesterday said that God was using the insurgency to punish Nigerians for their Sins.





OYC position was contained in a statement signed and made available on Friday by its President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and its Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.





“OYC insists that why insurgents are ravaging the North is based on the sins committed against Igbos 50 years ago during the BIAFRA war by mostly Northern Military leaders,” the group said.





The group maintained that Northern leaders witnessed the unfortunate killings of over two million Igbos, who are mostly children and women, adding that until the “North repents and support a Nigerian President of Igbo Stock 2023 as a medium to ask God for forgiveness, the insurgency will continue to serve a punishment to them.”





OYC further insisted that God has given Igbo the solutions to heal the North and end the suffering in the region, accusing Northern politicians of benefiting hugely from the insecurity challenges in the region.





OYC said it condemns in strong terms the bill, entitled ‘National Agency for Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria’ sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam on the floor of the Senate.





The Igbo youths described the bill as a, “cosmetic approach to legalized insurgency and create opportunities to waste resources.”



