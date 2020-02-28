Nigerian blogger and CEO of 360 Group Noble Igwe opposed to the norm of children sending money to their aged parents.
The 41-year-old media personality claimed that such act is the biggest scam ever invented as in his opinion, parents should be prepared for their retirement.
He insisted that children do not owe their parents anything and that parents should stop putting their children under pressure by always taking from them.
