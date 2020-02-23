Unable to complete one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history when he settled for a disputed draw against Deontay Wilder in their first meeting, Tyson Fury made the bold claim that he would take the fight out of the judges' hands.In one-sided and brutal fashion, the defensive boxing Fury transformed into the puncher to score a pair of knockdowns before finishing Deontay Wilder in their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Wilder's corner threw in the towel in Round 7 at 1:39 as a weary Wilder was battered from pillar to post.Fury (30-0-1, 23 KOs) defended his lineal title and added Wilder's WBC title to his growing legend. The former three-belt champion who once upset Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before a nearly three-year retirement fueled by substance abuse, obesity and mental health, Fury put a capstone on his tremendous personal comeback.To do so, Fury boldly walked down possibly the biggest puncher in the sport's history and battered the bully in Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs), just like he said he would, and exposed the limited technical ability of the "Bronze Bomber."