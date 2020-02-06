



President of the Nigeria Senate, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Thursday in Abuja constituted a 57-man Constitution Review Committee.





He charged members of the committee to be detailed in their public hearing, adding that, “they should open up to public opinions, experts’ advice and civil society organizations in order to produce a credible and acceptable constitution that will work for Nigerians”





He noted that every state was represented in the Committee to reflect the yearnings of all as the nation looks to having a constitution that would bridge social and economic gaps of the country.





The principal officers of the Committee are:

Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice

Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi

Enyinnaya Abaribe

Emmanuel Bwacha

Philip Aduda

Sahabi Ya’u.





The principal officers that make up the Steering Committee are also members of the main committee.





“Each state is represented by one Senator as a member of the Steering Committee ”

In addition, there are zonal representations and each zone is to be represented by one person in the committee.





North West – Senator Bala Ibn’Nallah and Ibrahim Shekarau





North East – Kashim Shettima and Lawal Yahaya Gumau





North Central – Umar Tanko Al-Makura and Senator Yakubu Oseni





South West – Abdulfatah Buhari and Biodun Olujimi





South East – Lillian Ekwunife and Chukwuka Utazi





South South – Senator Rose Oko and Senator Eyakenyi Akon Etim





Lawan urged Nigerians to come forward on issues that were critical for constitutional amendment.