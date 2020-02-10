



Netflix went into the 92nd Oscars on Sunday night in Los Angeles with 24 nominations — the most of any studio — expecting to dominate award season’s biggest night the same way it’s dominated the entertainment industry. Instead, Netflix walked away with few awards.





The streamer made out with just two awards: Best Documentary for American Factory (produced by President Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company) and Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. Its biggest films — The Irishman and The Two Popes — all went home empty-handed.





“A pushback? Nobody can say that with a straight face.





“We got 24 nominations, the most of any studio. Our films have been honored across the board,” Netflix’s studio chief Ted Sarandos said.





Netflix’s night may not have gone as planned, but Parasite director Bong Joon-ho made history.





The South Korean film was the first foreign-language movie to win the top award. The director and his team walked away with a number of major awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director. Bong used his time on stage to praise his fellow director nominees, including Martin Scorsese, who received a standing ovation during Bong’s speech.





Brad Pitt, Taika Waititi, Renee Zellweger, and Dern continued their season of award winnings, taking home respective prizes for Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. 1917 and Ford v Ferrari both took home multiple awards for achieving excellence in technical categories like Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Elton John won the prize for Best Original Song for his work on Rocketman.





The full list of Oscar winners can be read below.





Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain, and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v FerrariC/strong>

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



