Covenant University has been named among the world’s 100 best universities in the emerging economies 2020.





The institution was ranked 91st in the annual list released by Times Higher Education (THE), on Tuesday. It is also the only Nigeria institution to make the cut.





Covenant University was jointly ranked on the same spot with National Yang-Ming University, Taiwan and University of Perandeniya, Sri Lanka

Covenant University was jointly ranked on the same spot with National Yang-Ming University, Taiwan and University of Perandeniya, Sri Lanka



THE explained that the list “includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as ‘advanced emerging’, ‘secondary emerging’ or ‘frontier”.





It added that the ranking was done using 13 key performance indicators of institutions including their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.





THE noted such indicators, however, “are recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.”





The ranking, which examined 533 universities from 47 countries or regions, has China has the most represented country with 81 of its institutions included in the list.





This was followed by India and Brazil with 56 and 46 institutions respectively.





Below is the top 100 universities in emerging economies 2020, according to THE:

Tsinghua University

Peking University

Zhejiang University

University of Science and Technology of China

Lomonosov Moscow State University

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Fudan University

National Taiwan

Nanjing University

University of Cape Town

University of the Witwatersrand

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

King Abdulaziz University

University of São Paulo

Khalifa University

Indian Institute of Science

Huazhong University of Science and Technology

HSE University

Wuhan University

Alfaisal University

Tongji University

University of Malaya

Sun Yat-sen University

Beijing Normal University

Stellenbosch University

Harbin Institute of Technology

National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

Taipei Medical University

National Tsing Hua University

Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)

United Arab Emirates University

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

University of Iceland

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

ITMO University

Central South University

University of Tartu

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Qatar University

Sabancı University

King Saud University

National Chiao Tung University

Tianjin University

Cyprus University of Technology

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)

Nankai University

University of Cyprus

Reykjavik University

South China University of Technology

Southeast University

Beihang University

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech)

Tomsk State University

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of Campinas

Koç University

China Medical University, Taiwan

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

University of Crete

National Taiwan Normal University

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Xi’an Jiaotong University

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Jordan University of Science and Technology

Beijing Institute of Technology

Charles University in Prague

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Pontifical Catholic University of Chile

University of the Philippines

Semmelweis University

Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University

Institute of Chemical Technology

Renmin University of China

Bilkent University

East China Normal University

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Universiti Teknologi Petronas

Hunan University

Mahidol University

Northwestern Polytechnical University

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Novosibirsk State University

Shenzhen University

Quaid-i-Azam University

Shandong University

Cankaya University

Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)

National University of Science and Technology (MISiS)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Covenant University

National Yang-Ming University

University of Perandeniya

University of Desarrollo

Diego Portales University

King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences

Pontifical Javeriana University

Xiamen University

University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

Istanbul Technical University

The University of Ibadan (UI) secured the 105 position while the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was ranked 201–250 out of the 533 universities.