Covenant University has been named among the world’s 100 best universities in the emerging economies 2020.
The institution was ranked 91st in the annual list released by Times Higher Education (THE), on Tuesday. It is also the only Nigeria institution to make the cut.
Covenant University was jointly ranked on the same spot with National Yang-Ming University, Taiwan and University of Perandeniya, Sri Lanka
News Flash! @CUHEBRON has been ranked 91st in the 2020 @timeshighered rankings of institutions in the 'Emerging Economies Category.' This feat means that the West Africa and Nigeria Best University moved up 60 places from 151st position in the same ranking in 2019.#Vision102022 pic.twitter.com/b6EnyVQGdU— Covenant University (@CUHEBRON) February 18, 2020
THE explained that the list “includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as ‘advanced emerging’, ‘secondary emerging’ or ‘frontier”.
It added that the ranking was done using 13 key performance indicators of institutions including their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
THE noted such indicators, however, “are recalibrated to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.”
The ranking, which examined 533 universities from 47 countries or regions, has China has the most represented country with 81 of its institutions included in the list.
This was followed by India and Brazil with 56 and 46 institutions respectively.
Today, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) was ranked 201–250 out of 533 universities from 47 countries/regions, by the @timeshighered ucation (THE) in its 2020 THE Emerging Economies University Rankings.#UnilagNigeria #THEemerging #THEUniRankings pic.twitter.com/aXSdtxkwBU— University of Lagos (@UnilagNigeria) February 18, 2020
Below is the top 100 universities in emerging economies 2020, according to THE:
- Tsinghua University
- Peking University
- Zhejiang University
- University of Science and Technology of China
- Lomonosov Moscow State University
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Fudan University
- National Taiwan
- Nanjing University
- University of Cape Town
- University of the Witwatersrand
- Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
- King Abdulaziz University
- University of São Paulo
- Khalifa University
- Indian Institute of Science
- Huazhong University of Science and Technology
- HSE University
- Wuhan University
- Alfaisal University
- Tongji University
- University of Malaya
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Beijing Normal University
- Stellenbosch University
- Harbin Institute of Technology
- National Research Nuclear University MEPhI
- Taipei Medical University
- National Tsing Hua University
- Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)
- United Arab Emirates University
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- University of Iceland
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- ITMO University
- Central South University
- University of Tartu
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Qatar University
- Sabancı University
- King Saud University
- National Chiao Tung University
- Tianjin University
- Cyprus University of Technology
- National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)
- Nankai University
- University of Cyprus
- Reykjavik University
- South China University of Technology
- Southeast University
- Beihang University
- National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech)
- Tomsk State University
- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- University of Campinas
- Koç University
- China Medical University, Taiwan
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- University of Crete
- National Taiwan Normal University
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Xi’an Jiaotong University
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
- Jordan University of Science and Technology
- Beijing Institute of Technology
- Charles University in Prague
- King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
- Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
- University of the Philippines
- Semmelweis University
- Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University
- Institute of Chemical Technology
- Renmin University of China
- Bilkent University
- East China Normal University
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Universiti Teknologi Petronas
- Hunan University
- Mahidol University
- Northwestern Polytechnical University
- National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
- Novosibirsk State University
- Shenzhen University
- Quaid-i-Azam University
- Shandong University
- Cankaya University
- Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio)
- National University of Science and Technology (MISiS)
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Covenant University
- National Yang-Ming University
- University of Perandeniya
- University of Desarrollo
- Diego Portales University
- King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
- Pontifical Javeriana University
- Xiamen University
- University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
- Istanbul Technical University
