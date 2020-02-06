 FULL LIST: The 18 parties that survived INEC’s hammer | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » FULL LIST: The 18 parties that survived INEC’s hammer

7:29 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday exercised its constitutional powers to deregister political parties that failed to meet established criteria.

At a press conference in Abuja, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced that following an assessment of the 92 political parties in Nigeria, the commission decided to re-register 74 of them.

He said the affected parties failed to meet the criteria provided for by section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which include: “breach of any of the requirements for registration as a party, failure to win at least 25 percent of the votes cast in one state in a presidential election or 25 percent of the votes cast in one local government area, and failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the national or state assembly election or one seat in a councilorship election”.

By the end of its assessment, INEC said only 18 political parties survived, including one registered after the elections and another that obtained a court order to avoid being deregistration.


Here are the remaining 18 parties:
S/No.
NAME OF PARTY
ACRONYM
1
Accord Party
A
2
Action Alliance
AA
3
African Action Congress
AAC
4
African Democratic Congress
ADC
5
African Democratic Party
ADP
6
All Progressives Congress
APC
7
All Progressives Grand Alliance
APGA
8
Allied Peoples Movement
APM
9
Labour Party
LP
10
New Nigeria Peoples Party
NNPP
11
National Rescue Movement
NRM
12
Peoples Democratic Party
PDP
13
Peoples Redemption Party
PRP
14
Social Democratic Party
SDP
15
Young Progressive Party
YPP
16
Zenith Labour Party
ZLP
17
Action Peoples Party
APP
18
Boot Party
BT







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top