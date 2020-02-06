The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday exercised its constitutional powers to deregister political parties that failed to meet established criteria.
At a press conference in Abuja, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced that following an assessment of the 92 political parties in Nigeria, the commission decided to re-register 74 of them.
He said the affected parties failed to meet the criteria provided for by section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which include: “breach of any of the requirements for registration as a party, failure to win at least 25 percent of the votes cast in one state in a presidential election or 25 percent of the votes cast in one local government area, and failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the national or state assembly election or one seat in a councilorship election”.
By the end of its assessment, INEC said only 18 political parties survived, including one registered after the elections and another that obtained a court order to avoid being deregistration.
Here are the remaining 18 parties:
|
S/No.
|
NAME OF PARTY
|
ACRONYM
|
1
|
Accord Party
|
A
|
2
|
Action Alliance
|
AA
|
3
|
African Action Congress
|
AAC
|
4
|
African Democratic Congress
|
ADC
|
5
|
African Democratic Party
|
ADP
|
6
|
All Progressives Congress
|
APC
|
7
|
All Progressives Grand Alliance
|
APGA
|
8
|
Allied Peoples Movement
|
APM
|
9
|
Labour Party
|
LP
|
10
|
New Nigeria Peoples Party
|
NNPP
|
11
|
National Rescue Movement
|
NRM
|
12
|
Peoples Democratic Party
|
PDP
|
13
|
Peoples Redemption Party
|
PRP
|
14
|
Social Democratic Party
|
SDP
|
15
|
Young Progressive Party
|
YPP
|
16
|
Zenith Labour Party
|
ZLP
|
17
|
Action Peoples Party
|
APP
|
18
|
Boot Party
|
BT
