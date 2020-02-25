A fuel tanker explosion has caused gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The fuel tanker was said to have exploded some minutes past 7pm on Tuesday.It exploded opposite the OPIC building in Isheri, Ogun State on the Lagos outbound lane of the expressway.When newsmen visited the scene of the incident, efforts were ongoing to put out the fire.Apart from passengers that were stranded, there was also commotion at the scene of the incident with some vehicles attempting to make a U-turn.A large number of people were seen trekking on the expressway to their various locations.Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were also seen diverting the traffic.The road was blocked from Berger Bus-Stop en route Wawa Bus-Stop.Vehicles attempting to turn at Berger underbridge could not also do that with ease.The traffic had extended to Aguda area of Ogba from Berger as of 09.28pm.