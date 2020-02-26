



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned Aisha Wakil, better known as Mama Boko Haram, over an alleged N42 million fraud.





The arraignment comes a month after she was remanded over an alleged N111 million fraud.





The commission’s zonal office in Maiduguri, Borno state, arraigned Wakil alongside Saidu Daura, Lawal Shoyade and Adamu Sani before Jude Dagat, a judge of the federal high court, Maiduguri.





They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining N42 million by false pretence .





The count two reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura, Prince Lawal Shoyade whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (non-governmental organisation) and Sani Mallam Adamu of Sani Smart Global Ventures sometime between 23rd October, 2018 and 5th November, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, induced one Bukar Kachallah of Abks Ventures Nig. Ltd to deliver to you N42,000,000.00 (Forty-two Million Naira)only under the false pretence of executing a contract for supply of beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”





Wakil pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Abubakar Umar Ringim, the prosecution counsel, however prayed the court for a trial date and to remand the defendants in the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.





Dagat adjourned the matter to February 27 for hearing of the bail applications and ordered that Wakil and others be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service.



