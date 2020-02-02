The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it has impounded 266 motorcycles, popularly called Okada and tricycles as it began the enforcement of their ban in 15 councils, major highways and all bridges across Lagos.Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement, said 40 violators were also arrested in the exercise which kicked off on Saturday.He said 188 Okadas and 78 tricycles were impounded by the police, making it a total of 266.According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu had on 1 February, 2020 deployed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, State Traffic Officers, Area Traffic Officers, Divisional Traffic Officers, Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other Police Officers across the State Command to fully enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Laws, especially the ban on the use of motorcycles popularly known as Okada and Tricycles also known as Keke in some Local Government Areas and routes across the State.“The total ban as announced by Lagos State Government, took effect from 0000 hours of 1st February, 2020. 40 violators were arrested in different parts of the State. 188 Motorcycles and 78 Tricycles were Impounded. The Commissioner of Police went round the state to monitor compliance.“The CP expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance across the state and thank the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation. The CP personally arrested some motorcycle and Tricycle operators seen contravening the traffic laws. Others arrested by the CP are VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic.“Twenty two vehicles were Impounded. The CP reiterated the fact that no one is above the law. He called on Lagosians irrespective of their social status to support the Police in its quest to provide a safe and secured state for everyone to live in and to carry out their lawful businesses. The enforcement is a continuous exercise 24/7 and violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws on Traffic,” he said.