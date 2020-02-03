Fire on Sunday gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.The fire, it was gathered, started at 12:30 pm from a burning bush.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement.He said the fire started at 12.30 pm on Sunday.He added, “There was a fire incident at INEC’s office, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted.“Scene was cordoned-off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.“The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, the extent of the damages done is yet to be determined.”Mohammed also said there was another fire incident in Onitsha on Sunday with seven people wounded by the fire.He said the fire emanated from a faulty gas cylinder which exploded in a residential building, engulfing the entire building.He stated, “The fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.“As a result, seven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of naira destroyed.“Following a distress call, police patrol team led by the DPO inland town division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.“The area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot and casualties were taken to Boromeo/Minas Hospital, Onitsha for medical attention. There was no loss of life and victims are responding to treatment.”